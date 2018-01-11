By Langton Ncube|Former Higher education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said he was assisted by “angels” to escape from Zimbabwe during the November military coup.

Moyo went in exile together with other two former cabinet ministers, Savior Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao.

The three had been targeted by the military for their close association with the former President Robert Mugabe Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace who they were pushing to succeed her husband in Zanu PF.

Speaking in an interview with BBC’s Hardtalk on Wednesday Prof Moyo whose whereabouts remains unknown said he was rescued by “angels” to leave Zimbabwe.

” I left Zimbabwe with the help of people who to me are angels, because they saved lives and I am not at liberty to say who helped me, how they helped me and how I left Zimbabwe except to say I left Zimbabwe when President Mugabe was the president of the country and I left with the assistance of his people legally. I left the country legally. I managed to escape the net of the military people and to be where I am, legally,” he said.