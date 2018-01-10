REVEALED- Zimbabwe’s Top 10 Best Primary Schools In Bulawayo

ZIMBABWE’S best primary schools in Bulawayo in 2017 have been revealed.

Acting Bulawayo Provincial Education Director, Mrs Olicah Kaira said the best are private schools, nine of them who have made it into the top 10 while three of them recorded 100 percent pass rates.

She spoke to the state media saying the schools which recorded 100 percent pass rates are Seventh Day Adventist schools, Fairview Primary, Maranatha Junior School as well as Amazon Primary School. Others that made it into the top 10 are Induna Primary 98,98 percent, Indlovu Iyanyathela 98,5 percent, Imbizo Garrison 98,5 , ZRP Ross Camp 97,6, Dominican Convent , 96 percent, Centenary 95 percent and Coghlan 94,9 percent.

Only two schools offer Shona in Bulawayo hence the high pass rate as there are a few pupils who sit for the examination.

“There are a few schools in Bulawayo that offer Shona , if I’m correct , it’s Indlovu Iyanyathela and ZRP Ross Camp. They don’t offer Shona only , they offer both Shona and Ndebele and because of that they have a few learners that write Shona and it translates to 100 percent over the years,” she said.

She also said 54 out of 124 schools attained at least 80 percent while none attained a zero percent pass rate. Bulawayo province recorded an overall 86,9 percent pass rate, almost double the national average of 44,73 percent.