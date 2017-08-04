Riot Police Block Tsvangirai

Staff Reporter | Heavily armed members of the anti riot police unit yesterday stormed into the opposition political party MDC – T offices in Mashonaland Central in Bindura.

The party’s Deputy National Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya told ZimEye that the police armed together with dogs unit stormed into the party offices, just when the party members were settling down in a meeting which was due to be addressed by party leader President Morgan Tsvangirai.

According to Chibaya the police even went to the extent of firing tear smoke into the offices to disperse the party members.

The party claims that it is still not clear regards the reason why the police attacked members who were within the party offices.