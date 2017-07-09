RIOT POLICE BREAKING NEWS – Families Kicked Out Of Houses By War Vets, Wallow In Cold Weather

Staff Reporter| Over 200 families have been reportedly kicked out of their houses by the disgraced and ousted war veteran leadership of the Nehanda Housing Cooperative.

Riot Police stormed into the area yesterday amid outbursts of anger at the development that follows another scene which once saw the war vets disrupt a meeting venue using a smelly body of a dead dog flung to the meeting place. The so called War Veteran, Never Kowo management once killed a dog and left it to rot below the chairs of the place where Cooperative members were convening a meeting.

Scores were at pains with the weather last night as no promise could be obtained that the decision to evict them would be reversed.

The recent developments are in history preceded by incidents which saw the ousted ZANU PF Harare Province Chair, Goodwills Masimirembwa fight to protect this group previously headed by Kowo. Masimirembwa was axed shortly after this.

Members have since called for the assistance of Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere to deal with the people’s plight. More to follow…