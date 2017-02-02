Riot Police Storm 4th Street, Bash Vendors

By Staff Reporter | Armed riot police on Wednesday stormed 4th street bus terminus and destroyed “illegal” marketing malls while beating up vendors in the process.

ZimEye.com caught up with armed police and Harare city council police in their trucks heading to 4th street for the operation.

Eye witnesses said the police indiscriminately destroyed the malls without giving prior warning to the informal traders.

“They were not even negotiating with anyone when they arrived. They destroyed all the malls and the stuff which was inside, “said one eye witness.

“Had they warned us in advance we could have removed our wares which they did not allow us to take out of the malls which they destroyed,” another vendor said.