Riot Police Viciously Descend on Peaceful Anti-Makarau Protesters

By Staff Reporter | Police in central Harare have crushed a demonstration which was organised by the MDC-T Youth Assembly and fired tear gas on journalists covering the protest.

Haru Mutasa an Aljazera reporter and her camera person,were some of the journalists who were caught in the crossfire.

MDC-T youth wing had organised a demonstration against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

They are demanding that ZEC starts voter registration for 2018 elections.

Organisers of the protest say some protesters were arrested in the skirmishes.