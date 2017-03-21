Rita Makarau Flees as UN is Called To Disband ZEC | BREAKING NEWS

Rita Makarau Flees as UN is Called To Disband ZEC Makarau Flees as United Nations Is Called To Disband ZEC Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Staff Reporter| The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission boss, Justice Rita Makarau fled her own offices today after the United Nations organisation was called upon to disband her organisation.

A meeting between the ZEC and opposition political parties continued without her after Makarau was confronted and she together with her staffers fled their own offices.

Makarau claimed she is being abused saying stories published by the private media questioning the ZEC’s independence, are not true.

Makarau is a former ZANU PF MP who was appointed to the job by Robert Mugabe a few months before the 2013 elections.

Makarau, together with ZEC commissioners and members of the secretariat, stormed out of the meeting.

Riot police also descended to the building and continued marauding around the building, and they were still stationed there at the time of writing.

Meanwhile the meeting continued as political parties called for the United Nations to move in to take over the monitoring of elections.

A statement from the United Nations could not be obtained at the time of writing.

– ZimEye