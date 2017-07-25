RITA MAKARAU NONSENSE: 7 MDC Supporters Arrested, In Court for Demonstrating Against ZEC

Staff Reporter| In a development that strongly suggests how ZEC boss, Rita Makarau works for ZANU PF, 7 MDC-T supporters were arrested on trumped up charges of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence.

Makarau is a former (non elected) Zanu PF Member of Parliament (MP) personally handpicked and appointed directly by President Robert Mugabe in 1996.

The seven who are Wonderful Marange (46), Taurai Mugaga (30), Clifford Mulingwa (31), Mtulisi Nhoko (37), Ndaba Mangena (22), Faith Chuma (24) and a 17-year-old girl appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Phathekile Msipa for participating in a gathering which the police now claim was held “with intent to promote public violence.”

They were not asked to plead and were remanded to August 27.

Six of them were remanded out of custody on $100 bail each while the teenage girl was released into her mother’s custody.

The 7 were part of a group that was demonstrating against the Rita Makarau led Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and Zanu-PF on July 22.

Prosecutor Mr Andrew Marimo alleged that on July 22 at around 11am, the seven were seen among a group of about 20 people gathered at Midlands Hotel by police officers.

“At around 11:30am the group was seen along Robert Mugabe Way, Gweru, singing political songs denouncing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, its chairperson and the ruling party.’’

The court heard that as the group reached Eighth Street, police ordered them to disperse but the demonstrators ignored the instruc- tion.

Police managed to arrest the suspects but the rest escaped.