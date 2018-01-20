ROAD TO DAVOS: Gappah Explains Mnangagwa Connection

Petinah Gappah | A friend asked me what job it is I have been given that has so enraged the men who used to advise Mugabe, Tsvangirai and Mujuru that they are united in their outrage. You have to laugh.

The short story is there is no job. No appointment. I am currently assisting as the liaison between the private sector and government and because of my 15 years in Switzerland, I was asked by OPC to help on Davos. My role is a one time specific issue: to help Zimbabwe make a success of Davos. After that, I go back to completing my fellowship in Berlin.

The long story is that I am part of a brilliant new initiative called Zimbabwe Business Club that acts as a think-tank for government. Zim has great think-tanks on political stuff, mainly in South Africa. But there is no think tank for business.

We come from different strengths. Among the things I will do as the trade person is a proper legal analysis of Zidera, a white paper on What Brexit means for Zimbabwe and a white paper to inform business of the opportunities presented by the new EU economic partnership agreement.

As a think tank we were going to liaise with govt. Enter Davos. We approached govt with a plan for a presidential summit with business. They were delighted. As part of their clearance, they asked for my CV. They liked what they see. They asked if I can not just be liaison but also join the internal team. It is the first ever team to have diasporans working with government officials. How amazing.

There is a view that I am an outsider. That is true in the political sense. But in my field I am as inside as you can get. This is because even under Mugabe, trade officials have always been technocrats. This is who I have worked with. I have advised on an informal basis the staff of every ambassador who has been posted to Geneva since 1999. I enjoy warm and cordial relations with just about every trade official. We meet at all sorts of trade events. In my role at Trapca in Arusha I have trained officials from Trade, Finance, Zimra and Foreign Affairs.

In 1994 I read an Economist article about “voluntary export restraints “. The term intrigued me. How can a restraint be voluntary!! I dug into it and discovered that with the rise of Toyota and others had come a huge trade war between Japan and the US over cars. I discovered there was to be a new organization called WTO.That was the beginning of my life in international trade. Just 4 years later, I joined the WTO. This is what got me swimming in this lane. And I have no plans to stay out of my lane.

So, this is the gagaga version:

There is no job.

I am not being paid by government.

I have not joined the civil service.

I have not joined Zanu PF.

I will go back to Berlin after Davos.

But if I am called again for anything else will I come back? Like a shot. But only if it allows me to stay in my lane as a non-political technocrat advising in my field. Asante Sana. Tatenda.