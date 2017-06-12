Robbers Pounce On Prostitutes

Two men armed with a pistol allegedly held the gun to the head of a worker at a soccer betting shop in Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb and forced her colleagues to hand over more than $1 000 and cellphones.

The robbers pounced on workers of Africa Bet branch at Entumbane Shopping complex on Friday. Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident but could not give details.

Sources said the robbers arrived at the shop just after closing at around 6PM.

“The shop had closed for business but was not locked as the workers were still inside cashing the day’s takings. Six workers, mainly cashiers were still inside when the robbers stormed into the shop,” said a source.

A worker who declined to be named said when the two robbers forced their way into the shop, one of them immediately held a gun to the head of one of the workers.

“They pointed a gun at our workmate and ordered the rest to lie down,” said the worker.

The worker said the robbers pounced just an hour before they knocked off.

The robber who was pointing the gun at the worker threatened to shoot her if she dared make noise while his accomplice emptied cash from drawers into a plastic bag.

The robbers also took away three cash boxes from a safe which was not locked and demanded cellphones from everyone in the shop.

“They got away with $1 300, a Samsung smart phone, two other cellphones and an undisclosed number of Africa Lotto scratch cards,” said a source.

The robbers, the source said, threatened to shoot anyone who moved as they left the shop.

“After some time, we realised they had left and one of the workers pressed a panic button to alert Fawcett security but when they responded 20 minutes later the robbers had vanished.”

A patron at the sports betting shop said the suspects sped off in a black vehicle which he said looked like a Honda Fit.

“I did not recognise the make of the car properly as it was dark but just after the robbery, I saw a black vehicle that looked like a Honda Fit speeding off,” he said.

The Africa Bet Bulawayo regional manager Ms Nozipho Ncube declined to comment and referred all questions to the group marketing and public relations manager who was only referred to as Tarisai.

“I am not at liberty to speak to the press. I will contact my marketing and public relations manager and he will be able to respond to your questions,” said Ms Ncube.

Inspector Simango urged businesses and individuals to increase security and adopt security drills that would make it more difficult for robbers to strike.

“Having security guards, Close Circuit Television (CCTV) and adopting security standards that are strictly adhered to can assist in reducing chances of a robbery. Members of the public can contact the police for tips on security,” she said.

The police spokesperson appealed to anyone who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station.

“Alternatively, they can call the Bulawayo police 24-hour hotline number (09) 885479 or put

the information in a suggestion box, if they wish to remain anonymous,” said Insp Simango. -state media