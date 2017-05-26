Robbers Target Teachers

Two robbers raided Nhlangano Primary School in Tsholotsho, where they targeted female teachers before fleeing with five mobile phones.

The knobkerrie wielding robbers pounced on a house at the school at around 7PM on Wednesday as two female teachers rested. They assaulted one of them before stealing mobile phones that were on the charger.

The suspects escaped as other teachers rushed to the scene after hearing screams from one of their workmates.

Tsholotsho South legislator Cde Zenzo Sibanda confirmed the incident that occurred at the school which is in his constituency.

“It is said when the robbers arrived, they said they were hungry and asked for food. Before the teachers could make any move, one of the robbers began assaulting one of them while the other robber dashed to grab cellphones that were charging. The teacher screamed and tried to flee but the robber grabbed her before she could get away from the scene,” said Cde Sibanda.

He said other teachers came rushing to the scene, prompting the robbers to flee.

“The male teachers tried giving chase but the robbers outpaced them and fled into the night,” he said.

Cde Sibanda said after the robbery at the school, the robbers allegedly went to a homestead in the same village and stole some clothes.

“From stealing cellphones it seems they were on a rampage. They went into a homestead where the owners had gone to church and broke a window and stole clothes,” he said.

Tsholotsho District Education Officer Mr Bekimpilo Mahlangu said details of the robbery were still sketchy yesterday.

“A teacher has confirmed the incident but I didn’t get much details. The headmaster was not reachable due to network challenges but we are hoping to have a full report tomorrow morning (today) since it’s a holiday today (yesterday),” said Mr Mahlangu.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said she was yet to receive a report on the matter. – state media