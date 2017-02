Ray Nkosi | The person running a┬áPresident Robert Mugabe son, Robert Junior named portal with 100% authentic Mugabe pictures, has thrown a Facebook party over former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s troubles.

Writing on Facebook “Robert Junior” said, “Only one party Zanu PF. What did you expect from Zimbabwe People First?

“Dad once said it, ZimPF split one two three; Wallance Mujuru come and rejoin Zanu PF and vote Zanu PF.; Or else your mother will fire you too.”

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Joice Mujuru’s ZimPF party has been thrown into turmoil as she fights against a faction aiming to dislodge her from the party presidency.