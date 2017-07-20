Rotary Club Donates 400 Wheelchairs for Harare

WHEELCHAIR BREAKTHROOUGH WHEELCHAIR BREAKTHROOUGH | BREAKING NEWS Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, July 20, 2017

By Staff Reporter| Rotary club of Franso California, United States on Thursday donated 440 wheelchairs towards the plight of the disabled Zimbabwean community.

The handover of the wheel chairs was done at St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre, in the capital to Rotary club of Harare by Rotary club of Franso California, secretary, Laura Whitehouse.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Whitehouse who is in Africa for the first time, told ZimEye.com she used $10 000 from her own pocket to ship in the wheelchairs from the US.

Receiving the consignment, on behalf of St Giles Rehabilitation Centre, Rotary Zimbabwe President, and Annie Nyakunu said they are very grateful for the donation.

Salome Masauso, St Giles marketing and Public Relations manager says her institution on Thursday managed to dish out 70 wheel chairs to selected beneficiaries, adding that the remainder is going to be distributed to various district throughout the country.

A number of mothers who had come to receive wheel chairs for their disabled children say the donation had come at a time when they needed it most.

According to St Giles, they have a shortage of 30 000 wheel chairs throughout their centers.

A basic wheel chair costs $250 which is beyond the means of most ordinary Zimbabweans.

Some institutions rent out wheel chairs for anything between $10 and $50 which is still beyond the means of many particularly those who need them.