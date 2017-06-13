Rowdy Grace Mugabe Youths Attack Human Rights Activists

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu | A group of drunk Zanu PF youths bused in from the First Lady Grace Mugabe’s Chikomba District, violently disrupted a key human rights meeting here last Tuesday.

The meeting was organised by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights(ZLHR) and Chikomba Residents and Ratepayers Alliance. The meeting was held to address legal and social challenges faced by local residents, at a local hotel.

Visibly drunk Zanu PF youths stormed the hotel and insulted ZLHR officials who were facilitating the meeting. The youths accused the ZLHR officials of being imperialists.

In clear violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the youths forced the officials to vacate the hotel premises despite the fact that the meeting had been officially authorised by the police.

The youths chanted slogans – praising Mrs Mugabe.They also said Grace Mugabe was their genuine mother.

Police officers watched from a distance as the Zanu PF hooligans wreaked havoc. Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Alliance secretary general David Marufu said the meeting was held to educate local residents on their fundamental rights and responsibilities. He condemned the disruption of the meeting and said the alliance would not be moved by feeble attempts to obstruct democratic processes.

Chikomba Residents and Ratepayers Alliance chairperson, Collen Zvarevashe lambasted the unruly Zanu PF youths for causing mayhem at the meeting. “The meeting had nothing to do with politics. We engaged ZLHR because we wanted them to educate residents on fundamental rights. Basically ZLHR officials addressed key issues such as water and electricity problems. Sadly the meeting was disrupted by Zanu PF youths from Chikomba District,” said Zvarevashe.