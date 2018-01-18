Roy Bennet Killed Together With 4 Others | FRESH DETAILS

ROY BENNETT HAS DIED, MDC OFFICIALS SAY

Key Zimbabwean opposition leader Roy Bennett was one of five people killed when a helicopter crashed in a mountainous region of New Mexico, police said Thursday.

One other person “sustained serious injuries,” New Mexico state police said in a statement. The private Huey UH-1, which had six people on board, crashed Wednesday evening about 15 miles east of Raton, located near the Colorado state line.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and officials said “the nature of this flight is not known.”

Those onboard were identified as: Jamie Coleman Dodd, 57, the pilot; Paul Cobb, 67; Charles Ryland Burnett, 61; Roy Bennett, 60; and Eileen Bennett, 55.

“FAA will arrive [Thursday] to investigate cause of the crash. #NMSP officers still working to gain information,” police tweeted.

Bennett had been a member of the British South Africa Police and the House of Assembly of Zimbabwe. As the treasurer for the Movement for Democratic Change party, he drew the ire of ousted leader Robert Mugabe.

Huey helicopters are flown for individuals, businesses and government agencies.

Raton is 175 miles northeast of Albuquerque.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • Philcon

    Very sad.l liked this man and he was loved by everyone in Chimanimani and Zim as a whole but not of course by honerable Chinamasa.may he rest in peace

  • wilbert

    RIP!

  • Joe

    Dai afira mu Zimbabwe zva kunzi auraiwa

  • ZimDanceHall

    thanks for the update Zimeye

  • haiwawo

    He did his part, loved his Chimanimani community and did a lot for it. He put himself on the line for democracy and those who knew Pachedu will always remember.

  • Vangodza

    the only MAN who tasted chinamasa’s bald head, MHSRIP

  • Muhard

    very sad, we never know when our ticket will be punched, does anyone here know where we can find the video of when he mamisa’d Chinamasa in parliament???? thats the reason he never became deputy minister. And Chinamasa wacho can’t take much of a punch. 1 hit and he was doing breast stroke on the floor. kkkkkekekekkeke lol, Anyways rest in peace Mr Bennett.

  • Muhard

    LOL, I just posted the same thing, do you know where the video is online?

  • Vangodza

    kkkki, Vangodza will definitely get it for you. He mbamed the hell out of the bald head.lol