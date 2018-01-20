Roy Bennett Survived Crash, Killed While Saving His Wife As Helicopter Exploded

Staff Reporter | Roy Bennett had survived the helicopter crash but died while trying to save his wife Heather, journalist Violet Gonda reveals.

ROY BENNETT HAS DIED, MDC OFFICIALS SAY ROY BENNETT HAS DIED, MDC OFFICIALS SAY Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, January 18, 2018

Gonda writes on her Facebook, “Roy Bennett reportedly survived the helicopter crash.Tried to save his wife Heather but the ‘copter blew up. They were soul mates. Neither would have wanted to be left behind. Mourning the loss of dear friends who terribly missed their home Zimbabwe. Sad end to brave lives. Praying for their children Charles & Casey.

Bennett who had two spells in prison under President Robert Mugabe was killed with wife Heather after the helicopter came down in a mountainous area of New Mexico.