Royal Khumalo Family Declares A South African National As Ndebele King

Staff Reporter| As conflict and confusion continues to reign over the appointment of the so much wanted AmaNdebele King, the royal Khumalo family assisted by some Matabeleland chiefs have appointed a South African national Bulelani Colin Lobengula Khumalo as the “genuine” king of the people of Matabeleland.

Khumalo was revealed as the long awaited heir to the last Ndebele king Lobengula Khumalo in a statement produced by the Khumalo family on Saturday evening.

“Duly mandated by the Ndebele/Mthwakazi people as dictated to by their traditions, historical precedents and cultural values, chiefs and many meetings by various cultural and civic groups, the Khumalos, assembled as a special conference, in consultation with relevant chiefs, have the privilege to announce to the nation and the world that Bulelani Colin Lobengula Khumalo is the Crown Prince to the throne that was left vacant after his great, great, great grand father King Lobhengula was overthrown by colonial settlers in 1893,” announced the statement.

According to the statement the 32 year old Bulelani Khumalo who was born in Eastern Cape South Africa is the rightful heir to take over from Lobengula as a direct descendant of Lobengula as direct by the Ndebele culture.

“The Crown Prince is the son of Prince Humphrey Mcedisi Lobengula, son of Prince Patrick Fana Boyd Lobengula, son of Prince Rhodes Mpango Lobengula, son Prince Njube Lobengula Khumalo, son of King Lobhengula Khumalo, son of King Mzilikazi kaMatshobana,” the family justified in the statement.

According to the family statement “the operationalisation details of the Monarch will be determined by the nation, chiefs and other such bodies as have been or shall be established.”

The family acknowledged that the arrangement is not of an absolute Monarch but that of introducing a custodian of the Ndebele culture and values.

The king is expected to be coronated at the annual Mzilikazi Memorial event at the beginning of September.

The royal family statement immediately called for an end to anyone still claiming to be the king of the Ndebele. This is particularly in reference to one Stanley Tshuma who early this year declared himself king and is preparing to coronate himself also in September.

“Finally, we wish to declare unequivocally that there is only one Crown Prince, who will soon be King of the Ndebele/Mthwakazi, the one the Khumalos, chiefs and stakeholders are hereby announcing today. May it be known that all other claims to throne by anyone else today and going forward, are false, and so are all other previous claims over the years,” reads the statement.