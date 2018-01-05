Rtd Air Chief Marshal Shiri Hands Over Command

Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrence Shiri has handed over command and control of the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) to Air Marshal Elson Moyo at a colourful military parade held at Manyame Air Force base today.

The chief witness to the hand over and takeover ceremony was the Commander Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, while several other esteemed guests were in attendance to witness the mile stone event.

The 5th of January 2018 marks a milestone in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) more so in the AFZ as Retired Air Chief Marshal Shiri handed over power to Air Marshal Elson Moyo having been at the helm of the Air Force for the past 25 years.

In typical military tradition, outgoing Commander AFZ Retired Air Chief Marshal Shiri inspected the parade for the last time following which troops marched past in slow and quick time paying compliments to the command element.

A fly past by number 7 and 8 helicopter squadrons was done to salute the outgoing and incoming commanders of the AFZ.

Retired Air Chief Marshal Shiri who is now the Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, implored his successor Air Marshal Moyo to execute his duty to the expectations of the people in the new dispensation.

However, Air Marshall Moyo the incoming Commander AFZ pledged unwavering commitment to transform the organisation for the benefit of the nation.

The chief witness to the hand over and take over ceremony Commander Defence Forces General Sibanda said the ZDF will support Retired Air Chief Marshal Shiri in his new senior government position and implored Air Marshal Moyo to execute his roles as mandated.state media