Rugeje Cornered Over Violence Threats

Terrence Mawawa| A renowned pressure group has described Zanu PF National Political Commissar Englebert Rugeje’ s conduct as deplorable and unwarranted.

In a statement released this week, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association(ZIMRIGHTS), strongly condemned Rugeje’ s threats of violence against villagers in Masvingo Province.

“We unreservedly condemn the utterances by Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Retired Lieutenant General Englebert Rugeje.

Rugeje made the remarks a few weeks after Masvingo State Minister Josaya Hungwe and Christopher Mutsvangwa had warned perceived ruling party elements that the army was ready to quash dissenting voices.

We therefore call upon President Emmerson Mnangagwa to chastise his officials,” said a ZIMRIGHTS Official.

  • Jon Chan

    No terrorists should be given a foothold. Povho ngairambe!

  • Everfaithful

    ED will not saying anything against his ‘blue eyed boys.’After all he is the intended beneficiary of such madness.It’s not the first time his stalwards have uttered statements whose effect is to induce fear in the citizens of Zimbabwe.He did absolutely nothing .Same bus but different driver!!

  • wilbert

    After 38 years of political violence and vote rigging someone still that a public condemnation is enough! Have these idiots at Zimrights ever heard about democratic reforms; the whole 2008 GNU was about implementing these reforms but clearly it escaped all the officials at Zimrights!

    It is totally unacceptable that there should be anybody still out there who waste time, space and money calling for anything else other than the implementation of the democratic reforms as a way out of the mess we are in.

  • wilbert

    It is very disappointing that anyone at Zimrights would even be making such a stupid suggestion. We should be demanding democratic reforms and not waste time on meaningless public condemnations!

  • wilbert

    How do you expect povo to do that? If you were povo in 2008, what would you have done?

  • Shane

    Rugejo is renowned for killing and torturing perceived political opposition members in 2008 he was killed and tortured several opposition members…. your day will come Engelbert Rugejo

  • Shane

