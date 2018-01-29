Rugeje Cornered Over Violence Threats

Terrence Mawawa| A renowned pressure group has described Zanu PF National Political Commissar Englebert Rugeje’ s conduct as deplorable and unwarranted.

In a statement released this week, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association(ZIMRIGHTS), strongly condemned Rugeje’ s threats of violence against villagers in Masvingo Province.

“We unreservedly condemn the utterances by Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Retired Lieutenant General Englebert Rugeje.

Rugeje made the remarks a few weeks after Masvingo State Minister Josaya Hungwe and Christopher Mutsvangwa had warned perceived ruling party elements that the army was ready to quash dissenting voices.

We therefore call upon President Emmerson Mnangagwa to chastise his officials,” said a ZIMRIGHTS Official.