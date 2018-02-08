Rugeje Strikes Again, Calls ZANU PF MPs “Idiots”

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo

| They say a soldier is always a soldier, Zanu PF Political Commissar, Englebert Rugeje has described party MPs as useless idiots.

Addressing a party meeting in the provincial capital last week, Rugeje described Zanu PF MPs as uneducated fools.

“You must stop making noise.You must go to school,” said Rugeje in typical military style.

Members of the Zanu PF provincial executive have accused Rugeje of applying military tactics in the political field.

“He is a bullish character and I think he needs to be reminded that he is no longer at the barracks,” said an angry MP.