Rusape Rejects Mnangagwa Advisor

Farirai Madhumbe | A meeting called by war vets leader and special advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chris Mutsvangwa in Rusape apparently flopped.

G-40 sources sent the following unconfirmed circular on social media.

Statement | War veterans leader and Presidential Special advisor Cde Chris Mutsvangwas meeting Flopped in Rusape today. Mutsvangwa was in Rusape to mobilize Women’s league in the Makoni district to rally for President ED Mnangagwa for 2018. Less than 25 women’s league members attended the meeting out of the whole Makoni district.

#chinhu chadhakwa I ichi.

*Cozwa Makoni infor desk*