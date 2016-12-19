Russia Comes to Mugabe’s Aid

5

Russian investors have come to President Robert Mugabe’s aid as they invest in various projects.

The businessmen are set to make improvements of the Mbudzi bus station in Harare by constructing a state of the art bus terminus, shopping mall and a motel.

The multi-million dollar project is scheduled for commencement in February next year after Russian investors who have taken over Mbudzi market injected funds.

Local partner, Mr Tapson Dzvetero told the ZBC News on the sidelines of a road show that US$10 million has been sourced for the project.

“We intend to have a motel, a very big market where people can have clean items,” he said.

Traders at the Mbudzi said the area is convenient for business but there is need for more services that lure customers from going to the central business district.

The project is targeting to enhance business for local SMEs as the site is a strategic gateway to Chivhu, Masvingo and Beitbridge while tobacco farmers generate business during the marketing season.

  • met mina

    This is an insult. What type of a business is this???

  • Ushe

    I thought there was serious money being invested!

  • lOP

    What is surprising is that this thug government cannot fork out money to do this they have to go scrounging around the world
    Oops forgot all themoney has been spent in Singpore a diamond for Disgrace ……

  • Grace Midst

    Then all you hear from them is Zimbabwe will never be a colony again. They’re being colonised left right and centre by the worst countries in the world without even realising it. Bunch of idiots.

  • Patrick Mabudza

    The “businessman” behind Mbudzi market is notorious fraudster , con artist and a thief, who was expelled from Peterhouse school – Ken Sharpe. He is as Russian the Lake Kariba an ocean.
    He corrupted the system with help of minister Chombo to illegally acquire land from the government and the city of harare.
    The money he supposedly “injected” came as a loan from a local (zimbabwean) banks.