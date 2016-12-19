Russia Comes to Mugabe’s Aid

Russian investors have come to President Robert Mugabe’s aid as they invest in various projects.

The businessmen are set to make improvements of the Mbudzi bus station in Harare by constructing a state of the art bus terminus, shopping mall and a motel.

The multi-million dollar project is scheduled for commencement in February next year after Russian investors who have taken over Mbudzi market injected funds.

Local partner, Mr Tapson Dzvetero told the ZBC News on the sidelines of a road show that US$10 million has been sourced for the project.

“We intend to have a motel, a very big market where people can have clean items,” he said.

Traders at the Mbudzi said the area is convenient for business but there is need for more services that lure customers from going to the central business district.

The project is targeting to enhance business for local SMEs as the site is a strategic gateway to Chivhu, Masvingo and Beitbridge while tobacco farmers generate business during the marketing season.