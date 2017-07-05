SABC Fires Robert Marawa

NKOSANA MOYO FULL COMMENTS ON EMMERSON MNANGAGWA NKOSANA MOYO FULL COMMENTS ON EMMERSON MNANGAGWA Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, July 5, 2017

TV and radio presenter Robert Marawa found out through colleagues at the SABC that he had lost his job on Metro FM after an internal notice was circulated at the public broadcaster.

Marawa told TshisaLIVE that he had not seen the email and had not been told that he lost his position at the station.

“This is the first I’m hearing of it. You’ve seen it. I haven’t. I knew nothing about this.” A statement from the SABC was sent to the media on Wednesday afternoon. It stated that the broadcaster had “parted-ways” with Marawa.

“Mr. Robert Marawa SABC Sport has accepted his decision to repudiate his contract with the SABC‚ which he entered into with SABC Sport on the 6th of June 2017.”

Marawa said he was in talks with heavyweights at the SABC on Monday and he was told that negotiations were ongoing.

“I presented my arguments about me not returning to the show as they were punishing my producer for something that I had done. They said they would get back to me. Now this. I had no idea. I knew nothing.”

Marawa and the SABC have been at loggerheads since producer Beverly Maphangwa was suspended. Marawa stood by his colleague and said he would not return to work until she was reinstated.

The popular sport’s presenter said he is calm about the decision and he expected “something like this.”

“These are trumped up charges borne from people who have scandals of their own and are afraid to expose themselves.”- Agencies