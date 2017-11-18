SABC News Crew Deported Back To SA

Terrence Mawawa |A news team from SABC was yesterday deported back to South Africa under unclear circumstances.

The news team was deported after landing at Robert Mugabe International Airport, according to media reports.

Those deported were foreign editor Sophie Mokoena and Noma Bolabi, according to SABC News. This was reported by SABC News Correspondent Aldrin Sampear.

No official comment could be obtained on the reason for their deportation back to South Africa.

However twitter messages claimed the SABC News team had been sent to spy on the events in the country.