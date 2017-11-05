SABC Top Official Shot Dead

Staff Reporter | The South African Broadcasting Corporation, SABC’s head of Legal Services, Sizwe Vilakazi, has been shot dead.

The broadcasting authority announced Vilakazi’s death early Sunday morning.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Mr Sizwe Vilakazi, the SABC’s head of Legal Services. Mr Vilakazi was shot dead last night [Saturday],” said SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago in a statement.

“The SABC Board, management and staff of the SABC would like to send heartfelt condolences to the Vilakazi family and friends.”

Vilikazi had made an “immense contribution” to the broadcaster said Kganyago.

“He was dedicated to his work and entrusted with a huge responsibility of heading the SABC’s legal division.”

He was appointed as a senior legal advisor on December 1, 2008.

On September 1, 2016, he was appointed as head of Legal Services.

Vilakazi’s death comes at a time when the national broadcaster is involved in heated wage negotiations with iys striking workers and Vilakazi has been in the lead standing for the organisation against a ten percent wage increase demanded by workers.

Vilakazi was shot dead when he was closing his liquor outlet in Johannesburg on Saturday evening.