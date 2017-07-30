SABHUKU VHARAZIPI CREATED OWN DEATH RUMOUR? – Investigation

Showbiz Reporter| TV Socialite, Sabhuku Vharazipi has come out in a LIVE video announcing that he is not dead contrary to a floating that he passed away in a car accident yesterday morning.

He is seen in the footage announcing that he is “God’s son” who is “not at all dead”.

The clip was shot while outside a car with two other men who are seen flashing out an advert on an upcoming gig.

The development has seen many begin to believe that Sabhuku most likely created the rumour himself in order to market his brand while also advertising the upcoming show seen in the clip pasted onto a vehicle he is standing by. But did the celebrity do this? ZimEye is at present reaching out to the man so he addresses Zimbabweans on this claim.

