Sadc Defence, Security Bosses Sign MoU

DEFENCE and security agents from five Sadc countries yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in curbing poaching and illegal trade in wildlife products in the region.

Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe’s defence and security forces held a two-day Third multi-lateral meeting of defence and security chiefs which ended in Victoria Falls yesterday.

The security chiefs resolved to invite other Sadc countries to join the forum in a bid to intensify anti-poaching activities.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, who is the outgoing chair of the forum, Lieutenant General Barney Hlatshwayo, representing the commander of South Africa National Defence Forces who is also the incoming chair, Major Gen Gotsi Leene Morake of the Botswana Defence Forces, Brigadier Gen Leonard Nghishoongeleh of the Namibia Defence Forces and Major Gen David Muma of Zambia signed on behalf of their countries.

The signatories also resolved that member states should nominate representatives from national parks, police, and state security departments in their countries to formulate terms of reference in consultation with legal experts.

Countries were given up to November to submit nominees to sit on a sub-committee to be led by South Africa.

It was also resolved that Angola and Mozambique be immediately invited into the forum because they play a crucial role in combating wildlife poaching.

“Member states should strengthen collaboration and exchange of real tie intelligence on the movement of poachers and their modes of operation and movement of wild animals in order to enhance the fight against the scourge,” reads part of the resolutions agreed by the forum.

In his closing remarks, Gen Chiwenga said the war against poaching will be won if countries work together.

“The meeting managed to identify ways to overcome these challenges that I am sure will make it difficult for poachers to access the illegal wildlife markets. It was an opportunity to further enhance our cooperation and reflect on the progress made in implementing the resolutions set in 2016 as we reaffirm support for multilateral anti-poaching cooperation,” said Gen Chiwenga.

He challenged member states to come up with strategies to combat the use of poisonous chemicals like cyanide used by poachers in killing wildlife.

Lt Gen Hlatshwayo said defence and security forces have a duty to protect Africa’s heritage.

“This is an effort of the region to make sure we protect our heritage. As defence we are mandated to protect our heritage hence we need to collaborate,” he said.

The meeting started on Thursday. – State Media