Salad Can Kill You, It’s True!

By Oluhle Sibanda| Salad can kill you, leading food experts have warned in the wake of the sudden death of Gweru pastor, Mike Ziwenga last week. Salad labelled as “ready-to-eat” is more dangerous than beefburgers, one of Britain’s top food experts fired a warning saying. Last night a UK based Local Government Health official, Jonathan Marerwa appeared on the LIVEBLAST program to advise Zimbabweans on what to look out for. He said it is very possible for a person to be killed by just a bowl of salad. BELOW WAS THE PROGRAM:

THE FOOD POISON THAT KILLED MIKE ZIWENGA THE FOOD POISON THAT KILLED MIKE ZIWENGA Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, October 29, 2017