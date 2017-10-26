Salad Caused Pastor Ziwenga’s Death, Wife Speaks

Prominent Gweru pastor and husband to award-winning gospel musician Pastor Olinda Marowa, Pastor Michael Mufaro Ziwenga , has died. Pastor Ziwenga of Grace Life Covenant Ministry, who was popularly known in church circles as Major Pastor Mike, died on Tuesday morning while admitted to West End Hospital in Harare. His wife Pastor Marowa confirmed the death, saying her husband ate salad which is suspected to have worsened his ulcers problem.

“My husband died on Tuesday while admitted to West End hospital. He had been admitted complaining of stomach pains after eating some salad he had bought from a Harare supermarket. I know he had an ulcers problem. So we don’t know how the salad caused his death,” said Pastor Marowa. On her Facebook page, Pastor Marowa wrote: “10 years of knowing you was the greatest thing l could ever had! Will always love you my hero, husband, friend, mentor, personal pastor. Rest in peace Michael Mufaro Ziwenga.” Grace Life Covenant Church Ministry Director Mr Killian Chinyadza said Pastor Ziwenga died after complaining of stomach pains on Tuesday at around 9am.

“I wish to announce the untimely death of Major Pastor Michael Mufaro Ziwenga who succumbed to a stomach infection and passed on Tuesday,”he said. Mr Chinyadza described the late pastor as a true man of God. He was a man of God with a difference who wanted to see change in people’s lives particularly black people. He sacrificed his life and resources for other people,” he said. Pastor Ziwenga, Mr Chinyadza said, will be buried at his rural home in Chivhu today. He is survived by his wife and two children.- state media