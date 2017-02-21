PICTURES: Prophet Sanyangore Receives Cellphone Call From ‘God’ During Service

Controversial preacher Pastor Paul Sanyangore says he receives phone calls from God. The preacher says he has a direct line which he can call the heavens and get instructions on how to help his followers and on Sunday he says he got call during his church service at Kingstones House in the capital.

“I have a direct channel, actually I have his number and I can call Him when need rises,” said the preacher. Sanyangore was responding to questions on a video doing rounds on social media yesterday on which he was prophesying on a congregant while on the phone. He addressed the person on the other end of the call as the ‘heaven’ and God- prophesying on a

certain lady telling her of her background.

‘Doubting Thomases’ who spoke to H-Metro argued the preacher could have been on the line with someone with information on the woman.

He responded, “It is possible to talk to God, why would you doubt that I got a call from Him? I actually have a direct line which I can call Him and get instructions on how to proceed. I got this when I was praying and I heard a voice telling me to call direct,” he said.

“I got instructions on the phone on what to do or say and that is what happened on Sunday. If the heavens spoke to Abraham why not us? You are of little faith and people will always have doubts while others are being delivered,” he said.

“I know people say whatever they want, some might feel it is a publicity stunt and it is all fine. We don’t do things for publicity, what will we get from that?” He queried.

The preacher, who is in the process of creating a television channel, said he will actually launch a session called ‘Heaven Online’. “You will actually see more of this. We are hoping that we will be on TV this year and we will actually have a session called ‘Heaven Online,” he said. -H metro