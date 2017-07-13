SATANIC SCARE: Riot Police Called In, As Calm Returns To Nyanyadzi High School

There was calm at Nyanyadzi High School in Chimanimani District yesterday after parents besieged the school on Monday baying for the blood of a female teacher accused of initiating 400 pupils into the dark world of Satanism.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Edward Shumba, confirmed that it was business as usual at the school.

“I am told that the situation returned to normal at the school, with pupils going ahead with their midyear examinations. It is now business as usual,” he said.

“I am not sure about all the things surrounding the case because the team that we dispatched on the ground is still there and we are only expecting them this evening,” added Mr Shumba.

Enraged demonstrators demanded the immediate ouster of a female teacher who allegedly initiated 400 students and three teachers into Satanism.

The demonstrators numbered over 1 000 and chanted revolutionary songs, while barricading roads leading to the school and baying for the teacher’s blood.

Riot police had to be called in to calm the situation.

This followed a testimony by a Form Three pupil at the school alleging initiation into Satanism by the teacher.

The pupil also accused several other teachers at the school and from the nearby schools of being gang members of the occult world.

Nyanyadzi High School, which has Form One up to Form Six classes, has 1 380 students.