SATANISM 3rd TIME: Jindu Leads ZRP Cops to Another Shallow Grave

Fears that a Bulawayo suspected serial killer, Rodney Tongai Jindu could have killed three people or more could be true after the suspect allegedly led CID Homicide officers to a third shallow grave at a Burnside plot this Tuesday where the officers discovered some more body parts which have been taken for DNA examinations.

The victims were reportedly killed as part of a Satanic ritual.

The news have sent panic across the city of Bulawayo with fresh evidence being discovered almost on a daily basis raising fears that the suspect’s victims could be more than the two initially suspected.

Reports say Jindu (25) allegedly shot dead Cyprian Kadzurunga on the 29th of last month and buried his body in a shallow grave and on the 10th of this month, he led CID Homicide officers to yet another grave where body parts believed to be that of Mboneli Keith Ncube were discovered.

Although the Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson, Precious Simango could not immediately confirm the discovery of more body parts in a shallow grave, sources said the CID homicide officers were at a Burnside plot this Tuesday where they discovered yet some body parts with a head and private parts missing, prompting them to send the body parts for DNA tests.

Some relatives of Mboneni Ncube, who is Jindu’s alleged victim, are yet to come to terms with the possibility that their kin could be no-more as they are still awaiting the DNA results before they could conduct funeral proceedings.

Ncube’s spiritual grandfather, Mr Phillip Maphosa said he is devastated by the sad news of the victim whom he regarded as a child.

It is suspected that Jindu, who wants worked on plot number 13 in Burnside, took advantage of his boss’ absence at the premises to bury his suspects in shallow graves.

Jindu was arrested last Friday and appeared in court facing two murder charges and he was remanded in custody to the 21st of this month. – state media