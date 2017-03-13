SATANISTS: “Born-again” Tsikamudanda Demands Goblins Back from Prophet

Langton Ncube| A Gweru witch hunter, tsikamudanda, who late last year hit headlines for repenting to God and delivering his three goblins to a prophet has made a shock turn around demanding his goblins back from the prophet.

The witch hunter who ZimEye.com sources only identified as Moyo is reportedly claiming that he is battling with life since the day he delivered the goblins to the prophet in October last year and wants to go back to his previous life. The man who is now visibly mentally ill, claims the Satanic elements and the profession were supplying him with money all the time.

Moyo is claiming that when he handed over the goblins (VIDEO BELOW) to the prophet the understanding was that they were going to be set on fire but the prophet instead concealed them and converted them to his personal use.

The renowned tsikamudanda is showing signs of mental disorder.

Efforts to get a comment from the concerned pastor were unsuccessful. Moyo is reported to be continuously seen visiting the prophet’s home demanding his goblins back to no avail.