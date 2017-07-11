SATANISM RITUALS: Teachers Suspended, As Normalcy Returns To Nyanyadzi School

Four teachers suspected of initiating 400 pupils into Satanism at Nyanyadzi High School in Chimanimani have been suspended pending the outcome of investigations and normalcy has returned to the school.

Normalcy and order has been restored at Nyanyadzi High School following disturbances which rocked the school yesterday (Monday) when angry parents besieged the school premises in protest over the alleged initiation of pupils into Satanism.

Yesterday the angry parents and pupils vowed not to leave the school premises until the four suspected teachers are removed from the school.

When ZBC News crew visited the school premises this Tuesday morning the place was relatively calm with pupils busy writing their mid-year examinations.

Interviewed pupils said they welcome the position taken to suspend the suspected teachers.

A provincial team from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education was busy engaging in marathon meetings with the school authorities.

It is suspected that the four teachers initiated 400 pupils into Satanism after luring them with food items.- state media