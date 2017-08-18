Satanists Blamed For Biker’s Horror Accident

Staff Reporter | A family member of a Ministry of Health and Child Care officer who died in a horrific road accident in Gwanda on Tuesday has accused Satanism for their family member’s death.

Speaking on condition of anonymity with ZimEye.com in Bulawayo yesterday, the family member claimed that satanic incidents have been falling on the family over the year which they believe may have eventually taken away their loved one.

According to the family member, the deceased popular biker from Gwanda town identified as Grayson Banda was the father to a young boy who was early this year found eating live lizards at school.

The family member claims that since the incident when the child was found eating lizards the family has been experiencing further weird incidents which he could not disclose to the media.

“There has been warnings that something this horrific was going to befall the family from the time that the boy was found eating lizards at school,” said the family source.

Banda was killed in the horrific accident on Tuesday evening when he lost control of his motor bike and hit head on to an oncoming Isuzu vehicle while riding at over 200km per hour.

His body was cut into several pieces in the accident. One of the legs was lying about half a kilometre away from the spot of the impact while his head still in a helmet was also dislocated from the body. An arm and hand were also picked up separate from the body in what witnesses claimed to be the most horrific scene they have ever seen.

Banda was very popular with his bike in Gwanda town known for his high speed and noisy riding. Sources in the town claim that his friends had on several occasions warned him against his high speed riding of the huge state of the art motor bike.