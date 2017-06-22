“Satanists” Caught In The Act Trying To Steal Child

Man Caught In The Act "Taking School Children" Away In Harare Man Caught In The Act "Taking School Children" Away In Harare Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Miyerkules, Hunyo 21, 2017

Please find below a disturbing narration that occurred at Borrowdale Primary School.

This man was arrested at Borrowdale Primary school attempting to walk out of the gate with 2ECD kids and two bags.Lets remind our little ones about stranger danger🙏🏾

Another witness; Just spoken to Borrowdale TIC who confirmed that the incident really happened but it was a grade 1 boy from her class who was approached by that man in the picture. He told the boy that he wanted to buy him ice cream by the school gate. On approaching the ice cream vendor, the man then said he didn’t have enough money for ice cream but can buy mazap nacks. So they went along Ridgeway North towards ZESA offices. The boy’s brother in Grade 4 reported to his teacher that his brother was going away with a stranger. The alerted grounds men at the school while she followed the stranger by car. She managed to get the man & boy into her car with the help of the staff and went back to school. Police were brought in & was found with 3 satchels full of school shoes belonging to children doing sports. As we speak he is in police custody, where he is said to be crying and behaving weirdly like someone insane.