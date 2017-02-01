Scared And Panicky Zanu PF Chickens Out | BREAKING NEWS

Ray Nkosi | Under pressure from Matabeleland lobby groups and opposition political parties, ZANU PF has chickened out of holding President Robert Mugabe’s birthday bash within the Matobo national park.

The park is a few kilometres from the Bhalagwe disused mine where thousands of people from Matabeleland were killed and thrown down the disused mine shaft by the Mugabe led North Korean trained 5th Brigade soldiers, during the Gukurahundi era.

The bash has ironically been moved to Cecil John Rhodes Estate Primary School some kilometres further off the Gukurahundi sites. The proposal to have the bash in Matopo was met by high resistance from the Matabeleland people, who felt that it was arrogant of Mugabe to celebrate his birthday within the area where his government slaughtered over 20 000 people in cold blood.