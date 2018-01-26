School Evicts Mugabe From Invaded Land

By Langaton Ncube|Eaglesvale high school has given a seven day ultimatum to the former President Robert Mugabe’s family to leave the land they allegedly grabbed from the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ)-owned school.

The school’s board chairperson, Enos Chomutiri, told NewsDay, Thursday, that they had instructed their lawyer, Rodney Makausi to evict Mugabe.

Part of the eviction letter that was handed to security officials at Mugabe’s Blue Roof residence in Borrowdale Brooke reads:

Our clients have notified us that you have illegally occupied their above-mentioned piece of land without their authority and without any lawful or just cause,

They have notified us that you have now planted maize crops (sic) on the said piece of land without their authority.

Our clients have now asked us to demand, as we hereby do, that you vacate the said piece of land within the course of the next seven days from date of this letter, failing which our instructions are to institute proceedings for your eviction without further notice.

Reformed Church in Zimbabwe has had the title deeds to the land since 1978 despite claims by the Mugabes that they have title to the land, which they acquired from the government in 2015 with the help of former minister of Local Government Ignatius Chombo.