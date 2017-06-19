School Head Fraudulently Gets Loan Using Sick Teacher’ s Docs – Court

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru| A cunning school head stole a bed -ridden teacher’ s payslips to get two loans.

Gwamanyanga Primary School head, Lyward Mazibisa, was arrested for fraudulently using Fungai Phiri’ s payslips to access two loans from Solten Financial Services and FMC Finance respectively.

Mazibisa appeared at the Gweru Magistrates Court facing fraud charges.

The court heard that Mazibisa took Phiri’s national identity card and January 2017 payslip. The school head then applied for a loan at Solten Financial Services and he was granted $ 700 using Phiri’ s documents.

On March 8, 2017, Mazibisa went to FMC Financial Services where he was given $ 500 in Phiri’ s name.

“You took advantage of the fact that Phiri was bed-ridden and you fraudulently applied for two loans using his name,” the court heard.

Mazibisa provided an Econet number on both occasions and the transfers were processed.

Mazibisa committed the crimes hoping Phiri would not recuperate from her sickness.

However when she got better, Phiri discovered that the two financial institutions were deducting money from her salary.She then raised the concern with the respective institutions.

Investigations were then carried out and Mazibisa was arrested.

The matter was reported under case number GCC/R40-43/0617.

Staff members at Gwamanyanga Primary School, Zvishavane described Mazibisa’ s conduct as shameless and unprofessional.

“Mazibisa does not deserve to be a leader, he is a callous and inconsiderate person. While Phiri was battling for her life, Mazibisa took advantage of her condition and fraudulently accessed loans using her name. It is very sad and unfortunate,” said an angry staff member. The case continues…