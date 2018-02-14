School Head In Exam Cheating Sex Scandal

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is investigating a case in which a school has been implicated in an examination cheating sex scandal.

A team of officials from the Ministry has been dispatched to Mupfururirwa Secondary School to investigate a case of examination cheating.

The school head, Jackson Panje was allegedly caught having sex with a married external candidate whom he had promised to give a Geography Paper he had secretly opened.

The incident happened in October 2017, according to reports from the school.

Panje was allegedly caught having sex with Talent Matande a few days before the Geography Examination was written.

“A form 1 pupil caught the two having sex and she alerted the other teachers,” said an official in the Ministry of Primary and Secondly Education.

Chikomba District Schools Inspector Emmanuel Kwenda said investigations were in progress.