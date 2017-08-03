School Head Snatches Married Student Teacher

Terrence Mawawa, Buhera| A wheedling deputy school head at St Johns’ Chifamba High School here has been accused of allegedly using his position of influence to snatch a married female student teacher.

The matter came to light when a ZINWA Employee, married to the student teacher was dragged to court following incessant domestic disputes between the two.

Jacob Mutewere (50) told Magistrate Dennis Mangosi he discovered the alleged affair between his wife Memory Nzviyo and the deputy head Tobias Ruvinga when he snatched his wife’s mobile phone and read some romantic messages.

Mutewere was charged with breaching a protection order granted to his wife because she had complained about her husband’s violent conduct.

However Mutewere argued that the woman dragged him to court as part of a ploy to cow him into submission.

Mutewere told the magistrate he was unhappy his wife did not appreciate the fact that he managed to send her to college.

The court heard on March 31 2017, Mutewere phoned his wife and allegedly threatened to assault him after accusing her of having an affair with the deputy head.

Mutewere went to school and on arrival he went to the classroom where Nziyo was carrying out her duties. He then demanded to have a look at his wife’s mobile phone and she refused. He then forcibly took her mobile and read the messages fromthe phone.

In his defence, Mutewere argued his wife was taking advantage of the protection order to cheat on him.

The matter was postponed so that more witnesses would be called.

Ruvinga was not readily available for a comment on the matter.