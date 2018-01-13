Scores Arrested In Tunisia Protests

Tunisian police have arrested 328 people after four nights of anti-austerity protests, Interior Ministry spokesman Col. Major Khelifa Chibani told state news agency TAP on Thursday.

At least one person has died since Sunday, when protests against an unpopular new Finance Act, which saw price hikes and VAT increases imposed from January 1, first broke out in the capital, Tunis, and across the country.

A synagogue was also attacked with a petrol bomb on Tuesday, in what authorities denounced as an act of vandalism linked to the protests, according to TAP.

A new anti-austerity youth movement — named Fech Nestannow, which translates as “What are we waiting for?” — has called for nationwide protests Friday, including a large one in Tunis.

“We are used to social movements being demonized in Tunisia,” Henda Chennaoui, a founding member of the movement, told CNN. “The government’s tone is just like that of the previous regime. Instead of listening to us, the government is criminalizing us and treating us as if we are vandals and thieves.”

Tunisia’s 2011 revolution was the first in the region and the North African country is hailed as the success story of the Arab Spring. However, deep economic woes, several terror attacks and a struggle with extremism have slowed recovery.

Dr Lise Storm, senior lecturer in Middle East Politics at the University of Exeter, told CNN that many people were suffering real hardship but that the government had to act.

“What people are protesting about is something that’s painful but needs to happen,” she said. “Tunisia really needs painful economic reform.”CNN