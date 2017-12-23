SECRET AGENDA: How Chiwenga, Mnangagwa Plotted The Coup To Take Power For Themselves

Professor Jonathan Moyo | With Chiwenga appointed Vice President. I take a break from my break to say the appointment confirms the 15 Nov military coup. President Mugabe was ousted not to benefit Zimbabwe but Chiwenga & Mnangagwa personally. Coup commanders and coup tribalists have been promoted to higher offices!

For the record, lawful Zimbabweans know the JUNTA and its Illegitimate coup govt aren’t one & the same thing as the COUNTRY. President Mugabe did not have to be humiliated and ousted in a MILITARY COUP by Zanu PF TRIBALISTS claiming loyalty to him. No! No!

The decision by the Junta and Mnangagwa to take away from PF Zapu, with no election, the post of National Chairman has destroyed the Unity Accord. It’s gone. Everyone can now see that the MILITARY COUP was done by gukurahundists and tribalists in Zanu PF!

The Junta & ED’s ZanuPF tribalists have committed:

*Gukurahundi atrocities: 1980-1987

*Military violence on Mujuru & others: 2008

*Gamatox purges on Mujuru & supporters: 2014

*Coup to oust & humiliate Pres Mugabe: 2017

*Armed attacks on G40 & backers: 2017

#2018UnityIsKey!

My politburo video of 19 July 2017 on the Mnangagwa/Chiwenga coup plot has been proven by events. About the coup, it’s a lie to say it was bloodless. There are untold fatalities, rampant torture, illegal arrests & detentions & internal & external displacement of citizens!