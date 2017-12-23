SECRET AGENDA: How Chiwenga, Mnangagwa Plotted The Coup To Take Power For Themselves

…Jonathan Moyo

Professor Jonathan Moyo | With Chiwenga appointed Vice President. I take a break from my break to say the appointment confirms the 15 Nov military coup. President Mugabe was ousted not to benefit Zimbabwe but Chiwenga & Mnangagwa personally. Coup commanders and coup tribalists have been promoted to higher offices!

For the record, lawful Zimbabweans know the JUNTA and its Illegitimate coup govt aren’t one & the same thing as the COUNTRY. President Mugabe did not have to be humiliated and ousted in a MILITARY COUP by Zanu PF TRIBALISTS claiming loyalty to him. No! No!

The decision by the Junta and Mnangagwa to take away from PF Zapu, with no election, the post of National Chairman has destroyed the Unity Accord. It’s gone. Everyone can now see that the MILITARY COUP was done by gukurahundists and tribalists in Zanu PF!

The Junta & ED’s ZanuPF tribalists have committed:
*Gukurahundi atrocities: 1980-1987
*Military violence on Mujuru & others: 2008
*Gamatox purges on Mujuru & supporters: 2014
*Coup to oust & humiliate Pres Mugabe: 2017
*Armed attacks on G40 & backers: 2017
#2018UnityIsKey!
My politburo video of 19 July 2017 on the Mnangagwa/Chiwenga coup plot has been proven by events. About the coup, it’s a lie to say it was bloodless. There are untold fatalities, rampant torture, illegal arrests & detentions & internal & external displacement of citizens!

  • Bluntboy

    Jonathan, there is no shadow of a doubt that Zimbabwe has a criminal government, unfortunately the world is standing by and doing nothing just as it did when the criminal gugurahundi massacred our people. The West is quiet because a few Pink farmers have been promised return of farms. Sadc and the UN have no inclination and resources to put this right. Its a shame that your evidence was not acted upon on time, but as we say sobohla manyosi.

  • T Moyo

    You should be happy that the beloved junta removed the gukurahindist. ..Bob that is if you in real sympathy with the victims. You were fired from the party for organising a primary school prize giving ceremony and now you think we are so naive to believe these atrocities were committed by a mere minister. Your comments are getting narrower and shallower prof. ..

  • tsvangmugabe

    Jonono,for 2008 i think you did it deliberately,it was Tsvangirai and his supporters not Mujuru.Your natural hatred to opposition ndoyakusvitsa pawave nhas Jonono Moyo the educated fool.Rega maJunta ambotonga pa37yrs dzaMugabe vaidai vakapinda vese tavekutaurawo zvekt G40 manje imi maZanu you chose to protect Bob for all these decades.As long as ED n Chiwenga vakaita vachisiirana zvirinane so that no one go beyond 2terms

  • Doctor Future

    Aribho here munhu uyu

  • Mdala ka Dawu

    Prof. MfokaMlevu kana une huchapupu ikozvino yavenguva yokunyatsobuda nayo zviripachena. Ndirikutaura nenyaya yawakambotaura yemadiamonds. Kuvukura sesu tisina zvatino ziva Ikozvino hakuchabatsiri. Just publish the evidence. Uduba ngokuba ukhalela ikukurawundi lakuqala uRobert Mugabe.

  • DAWN OF A NEW ( ERROR) INDEED.

    My only wish is to have the names of those who were murdered during the coup so that everyone know the truth. Jonathan you were spot on and ED said you were lying. So who is a great lier now. A lying President is a very very dangerous person.

  • Doctor Future

    Yes varume vaviri ava vangange vakatora nyika kubva kuna vaMugabe kuti ivo vatonge. Isu mhomho takafara kwazvo nechiitiko ichi. Inga iwe Jonso unozviziva kuti kamukadzi kaVaMugabe kakanga kaenderera mberi nekushaya hunhu nekutuka mhomho ye Zimbabwe. Uye zve imi vana Jonso manga mava kutoita madiro aGorgina kusukurudza homwe yenyika muchizviita mandimbandimba hezvo muripi. Rega mauto atonge zvinemutsindo. Iwe chimbogara ikoko kumapiripiti isu tichitongwa zvakanaka kuno.

  • Doctor Future

    Mmmmm. Zvipi