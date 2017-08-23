SECRET BAG – Gono Says: “I Didn’t Smuggle The Bag, But…”

GONO ADMITS BEING CAUGHT PANTS DOWN FULL VIDEO: GONO ADMITS BEING CAUGHT WITH PANTS ADOWN Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, August 22, 2017

By Staff Reporter| Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor who is now the Special Economic Zones board chairman, Gideon Gono, on Tuesday vehemently defended himself concerning a report revealing that he assisted an Asian visitor to smuggle a bag through the VIP section of the Harare International Airport.

Gono opened up on the case in which he was at the weekend “caught with pants down” – found by social activist Farai Maguwu ‘smuggling’ a bag brought in by the foreigner.

Gono admitted taking the bag in on the foreigner’s behalf only curiously querying on the size thereof.

Gono Says: “I Didn’t Do It,” IS HE TELLING THE TRUTH? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 22, 2017

Maguwu at the weekend made an eye witness expose’ of Gono at the Harare international Airport with some Asian visitors, an incident referenced to CCTV footage manning the airport.

The prominent political commentator and activist claimed that he witnessed the former Governor assist the Asian partners escape security checks on arrival at the Harare International Airport on Sunday evening.

He used the term “Chinese” to describe them – a common Shona noun referring to those of Asian origin.

Maguwu who insists on the authenticity of his claim said he spotted Gono take a loaded hand bag from the Chinese national and evade immigration checks by passing through the alley reserved for diplomats without any searching, shortly before handing it back to the Chinese lady who went through the normal visitors alley.

Addressing a press conference in Harare on Tuesday while announcing an undisclosed partnership (the Special Economic Zone board) he was signing with a business delegation from Singapore, Gono said he did not smuggle anything.

“If I smuggled anything it is this delegation which I have here and they are not from China,” said Gono.

He continued, “concerning the bag which you are refereeing to, is this bag, this fat bag, which she was carrying,” he said while showing reporters a white bag which he took from underneath the table where he was seated.

Gono said Maguwu was a sellout.

He also said he has not traveled outside Zimbabwe for the last 2 months. VIDEO LOADING

“Honestly anyone in his right senses and at my level do you think I should respond to an activist? They are paid to create scandals and they are paid to be visible in the media space and if they can find somebody they will falsify, “ Gono said.