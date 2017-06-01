SECRET MEETING: Bona Mugabe With Dzamara

Ray Nkosi | Today the 1st of June, it is revealed that President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona had a secret meeting with Patson Dzamara.

During that meeting Dzamara made a move at the Head of State’s daughter while surrounded by a hoarde of CIO agents. How he managed to break through security checks was not clear at the time of writing, but Dzamara has revealed his close affinity to President Robert Mugabe.

The development illustrates, how Dzamara was already a CIO connection 3 years before his brother Itai mysteriously disappeared, at a time when he was in secret conversation with the Bonyongwe family.

Writes Dzamara, “I met Bona Mugabe for the first time in 2012. I was immediately struck by her affable and composed personality. I even joked and inquired whether she was spoken for.”

Dzamara goes further to say, “She struck me as a decent person. I have always looked at Bona with a certain level of regard because she has been subtle and circumspect regarding her involvement in her parents’ story of leadership failure.”