SECRET POLICE LESSONS AT NIGHT: Hubby Fumes In Anger

By Staff Reporter | A married couple in Gwanda is on the verge of a divorce as a result of maths lessons allegedly being held deep into the night by a police officer in the town.

A husband who requested to remain anonymous told ZimEye.com that his marriage is on the rocks after he quarreled with his wife for coming home daily at around midnight claiming to be coming from attending Mathematics lessons conducted by a local police officer.

The husband alleges that his wife gets home at around midnight even during the weekends from the lessons that start as early as 10am daily. The late arrivals home by the wife led to the couple engaging in a fight according to the husband which resulted in the wife opting out of their matrimonial home in Jacaranda Low Density Suburb to stay with a friend in a single room in Jaunda High Density Suburb as she wife insisted on her maths lessons instead.

A follow up on the matter by ZimEye.com revealed that several residents in the town are not happy with the officer’s maths lessons that indeed stretch long into the night putting the lives of students into risk and causing feuds in homes and families.

According to the residents who ZimEye.com spoke to, scores of people up to about a hundred attend the lessons conducted by the officer in a hall and are dismissed late at night. The residents claim that indeed after the lessons suspicious coupling of learners is seen as the students of all ages make their way back home from the lessons.

“I am not surprised to hear such allegations coming out,” said a local taxi driver who claims to be transporting some of the students after the lessons every night.

“We have indeed experienced cases where known persons ask to be delivered at some places after their lessons and being picked up later, but its non of our business ours is to make money,” said the taxi driver.

The driver further explained that there are times when the lessons stretch to as late as 3am.

“Sometimes we have collected people at 3am from the lessons and just wonder what the husbands and parents of these people will be thinking when people are out that late just for maths,” he said.

“The problem is I never bothered myself about Maths my brother that’s why I am a taxi driver maybe there is a lot to learn in maths that needs people to learn until midnight but as an individual I will never allow my wife or daughter to be out that late just for maths lessons,” he added.

Contacted for a comment the wife of the complaining husband said that her husband is just jealous of her trying to better her education as she intends to pass maths and enroll as a trainee teacher at the local college.

Efforts to contact the police officer concerned were fruitless as his phone was not reachable through the day.