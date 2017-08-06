SECRETS OF PLUS SIZE WOMEN: “Taste and See!”

“Taste and See …… ”

– A plus size woman’s talks Food and Weight

by – RGM

By Rumbidzai Mabvurunge| After realizing that I have been on a diet for the past 25 years of my life, I feel qualified to add my experience into the pool of weight loss, food and general health advice. Just because I haven’t been consistent, I have many times been successful at losing weight – more successful than this real life fat suit I wear daily allows me to show.

I hope some other overweight, big, big-boned, chubby, fat, mandimbandimba, dhafu dhunda, dhafu korera, giant – (or whatever term people are using these days) resonates with me, acknowledges their past weight loss wins and give themselves a pat on the back for all the effort and time they have dedicated to attempting to lose weight.

Thirty five years ago, I was so healthy and cute, praised for not being a fussy eater, always finishing all the food on my plate – then high school rolled around and everything changed. The ability to appreciate the good taste of food, which had worked to my advantage in my earlier years was now a significant obstacle in any attempts I made to lose weight.

My taste buds allow me to experience aspects of food in a way that someone with a keen sense of hearing experiences a piece of music for the first time. You hear people describing their experiences of listening to music with terms such as “euphoria” and “orgasmic”. I am able to experience the world through my tongue. I love tasting food from exotic places and look forward to eating food from different cultures, and experimenting with different methods of cooking and new ingredients. I use words like tantalizing, scrumptious, titillating and yummy to describe memorable culinary experiences. I am at heart a “foodie.”

Years of restricting what goes in my mouth have made me associate my ability to enjoy food with a sense of “guilt” and with failure. The more I diet, the more I enjoy the experience of re-uniting with whatever food I will have deprived myself of. I used to only allow myself to really enjoy food, in the company of non- judgmental friends or in the safety of my home.

This secret enjoyment of food has led to a lot of really talented plus size women “hiding” behind the fact that we haven’t lost the weight we need to lose in order to achieve our potential. A lot of plus size women fear being ridiculed, fat shamed, and having unflattering pictures of them circulating in social media. Plus size ladies need to come out of hiding and show the world who we are. The stereotypes of being insecure because of our weight are not going to stop, unless we stop allowing ourselves to be defined by a legitimate way of experiencing the world. Can we dare to dream of “making it” while we are still overweight?

The benefits of emotional eating should not be downplayed as individuals go through stressful seasons. Many women have dieted, lost weight and then gone through a difficult situation in their lives and because successful dieting takes time, effort and planning and it is understandable, that some women may choose to place diet lower on their listing of priorities. Food is an effective, efficient way of coping with short term stress, without introducing harmful drugs into your body, so if it works – don’t feel guilty using it!

I remember distinctly the weight I was at when I first decided to go on a diet – 83kgs, (183lbs). I wanted to be under 80kgs. I struggled hard and lost weight 5kgs with a lot of difficulty. I stopped the diet I was on and was at a stable 95kgs two years later. I looked at photos of myself at 83kgs and wondered how I could have been so discontent with that weight. The low carb diet fad came in and I lost 10 kgs, only to get low carb fatigue, and gain all the weight back and more. 2 years later I was 108kgs, looking at pictures of myself at 95kgs, wondering why I had felt the need to mess with the equilibrium my body was at. This cycle has continued for many years and now I find myself 40kgs heavier than I was when I started “dieting”.

What I have realized is that when an overweight woman looks at herself and decides she is not happy with her weight, the immediate response should not be to begin a diet, but rather, to come up with a plan to arrest weight gain from that point. (If you are not happy at 83kgs, you definitely will not be happy at 95kgs.)

Women should also consider that if they begin a diet with a significant reduction in calories or an elimination of a food group, there is a significant chance that they may end up at a weight higher than their start weight.

Shifting focus from weight loss to weight management is key for people who have diet fatigue. Rather than waiting to buy clothes at some uncertain date in the future when we have lost weight, maybe we should just splash out now and look as good as we can at the weight that we are at. There are so many plus size models who are showing us that it is possible to look good at any weight. Being well dressed does wonders for confidence levels at any weight.

There is a multi-trillion dollar fashion, diet and weight loss industry feeding of people who are comparing themselves with and trying to look like skinny models and images that represent less than a percentage point of the world’s population. Plus size women need to accept that everyone’s path is different and embrace who they are today. Let’s show the teenage girls and young women that Big is truly beautiful, and “skinny” is not the only acceptable look out there.