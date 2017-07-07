Seh Calaz Apologises For Beating Up Girlfriend

Calaz said he has since engaged Moira as well as relatives over the matter.

“I want to reflect on the love of God and how we are commanded to confess our sins so that He has mercy on us. I felt it is important for me to break my silence over the issue involving my fiancée which made headline news two weeks ago. I unreservedly apologize to my fiancée Ms. Moira Knight, family, friends and all the women for the way I conducted myself following a domestic dispute,” he said.

He added:

“I am not perfect and we are not a perfect couple either. Just like all of us, we have our highs and lows. I regret the incident. The details of what happened do not matter. It is my sincere hope that every case of domestic violence gets the same attention for a better society not just those involving celebrities. I promise to carry myself in a better way going forward and I will not stop singing about issues that matter because I can fall short as an individual. It’s like expecting doctors not to get sick”.- state media