Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi’s home has been attacked by robbers. ZimEye sources say the robbery could be an attempt to intimidate and silence the man recently put forward as a serious contender in the race to replace President Robert Mugabe.

Biyernes, Hunyo 16, 2017