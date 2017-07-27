Sekeramayi Likely Automatic Successor, And Why Mnangagwa Has Been Axed, “The Croc Is Disrespectful, Evil, and Had Strangled Away Power from Bob!”

ANALYSIS: You would need to be deluded to think President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace was going to tolerate a country with two centres of power, Mnangagwa and Mugabe.

Live footage and speech content from today’s meeting graced by First Lady Grace Mugabe strongly points to that Emmerson Mnangagwa has been dropped. The First Lady made it crystal clear that she will not tolerate a party that has a second centre of power – a direct reference to Mnangagwa who war veterans have since July last year been demanding that he be appointed President with immediate effect.

“There is no succession that is performed without the involvement of Mugabe, hakuna! ….” blasted out Mrs Mugabe.

She continued saying, “saka his(Mugabe’s) word will be final. Mark my words, his word will be final!

“I will now plead with him in front of you all, that in the same way it is done in other countries, the Mandelas left the Mbekis. I am telling the President not to fear – tell us now the person you are leaving the horse to ride!,” she said.

With Mnangagwa visibly excluded from the meeting, the seating arrangement was clearly tilted towards a Sekeramayi Vice Presidency, SEE PICTURES.

Now after all is said and done, many will soon wonder why Mnangagwa was excluded from the glitter of Mugabe’s Grace (pun intended) and glory today. A quick peep into insider conversations with Central committee and Politburo members will reveal that Mnangagwa will now be no more due to the discomfort that is not only the pulling away of power that was now evident, but because of his boisterous character said to be “evil” any person would have been uncomfortable with. Mnangagwa was noted for the way in which he labels everyone he contradicts with, “a little silly brat.”

When Joice Mujuru was kicked out of ZANU PF in 2014, Mnangagwa would come out mocking her saying “Chanana ichi,” – this little clueless, vulnerable baby.

When he last year found Grace Mugabe’s nephew relation Patrick Zhuwao to be out of his favour of politics, Mnangagwa would label the Indigenisation Minister, “a little silly brat” – pwere iyi [SEE VIDEO RECORDING].



Mnangagwa was also last year fingered by the First Lady for allegedly calling her “A Prostitute.” She in return would fire back saying he is a “Serial Womaniser.”

Mnangagwa was also noted for allowing a Politburo member, Josiah Dunhira Hungwe to label him(Mnangagwa) The Son Of God.